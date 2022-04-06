Samuel "Sam" Workman

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Interment of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A register book will be available at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Sam's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.