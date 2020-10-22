Menu
Sandra Grenier

Sandra "Sandy" Kay Grenier

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. The service will be live streamed on the mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
