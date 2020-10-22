Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra Grenier

Sandra "Sandy" Kay Grenier

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. The service will be live streamed on the mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Oct
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.