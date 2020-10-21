Sandra "Sandy" Kay Grenier

Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Smith) Grenier, 78 years of age, of Cameron, MO passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, MO. She was born in Beatrice on August 2, 1942 to Jack and Betty (Gary) Smith. Sandy graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Richard Bauman in 1958 and to this union were born four sons, Mike, Robert, Steven and Daniel. Sandy later married Philip Grenier. She was a homemaker all of her life and was key in helping on the farm. Sandy was a member of Christ Lutheran Church near Pickrell and enjoyed gardening, crafting and cats.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Philip; sons, Mike Bauman and wife Pam of Beatrice, Robert Bauman and wife Jeanne of Red Oak, IA, Daniel Bauman and wife Joyce of Pickrell; step-daughter, Shena Coons of Cameron, MO; step-sons, Paul Grenier and wife Kristie of Platte City, MO, Scotty Grenier and wife Jennifer of Cameron, MO; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, David Smith and wife Cheryl of Beatrice; and brother-in-law, Gregory Grenier and wife Allegra of Big Run, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Bauman; and brother-in-law, Francis Grenier.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. The service will be live streamed on the mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.