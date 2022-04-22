Sharon Kay Willet

Sharon Kay Willet, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 19, at the Country House Residence in Lincoln, after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Sharon was born August 13th, 1939 in Beatrice to Wilbur McCown and Helen (Fisher) Bartholomew. Sharon grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1957. She married Ron Willet on October 16, 1960 and they resided in Beatrice for over 43 years before moving to Estes Park, CO for 13 years, and then to Lincoln in 2015. Sharon was known for her love of dogs, cooking, and excellent baked goods. She enjoyed making Christmas cookies and sharing them with friends, family, and parishioners at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. Her famous Chocolate Cream Filled Cupcakes were loved by many. She also knitted, cross-stitched, sewed, and enjoyed crafting. She was a homemaker and spent many years helping at Thompson Grocery in Beatrice, which she and her husband owned. During the latter part of her career, she enjoyed working for Poling Drug in Beatrice.

She is survived by husband Ron Willet; children Kendis (Chris) Scharenbroich and Jason (Tammy) Willet; sisters Janelle (Jimmie) Allen, Karen (Richard) MacDonald; and brothers Duane McCown, Roy (Monica) Bartholomew, Milton (Cathy) Bartholomew and Robert Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Norma Jane Shullaw Obermeier.

Private graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There is no visitation planned but you may sign Sharon's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association via Sharon's Alzheimer's Tribute page. http://act.alz.org/goto/sharonwillet, or send to the funeral home. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.