Shirley Forney
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Shirley A. Forney

April 24, 1936 – December 23, 2021


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley was not only my neighbor when we grew up in the country but she has always been a friend that I enjoyed chatting with. The Hewitt family was special friends to the Edward Hardy family. We are sad to hear that she has passed on.
Ginny (Virginia) Hutcheson
January 6, 2022
