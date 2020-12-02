Shirley Lou (Coffee) Howe

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with her daughter-in-law Denise Howe officiating. If you would like to watch Shirley's funeral service live-streamed, please go to Fox Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice following the service. If you would like to attend the burial instead of the service, please be at the cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net