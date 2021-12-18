Shirley J. Mihulka

Shirley J. Mihulka, 94, of Lincoln and formerly of Beatrice, died Thursday night, December 16, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born on March 10, 1927 at Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1945. She moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school and resided there for 56 years. She furthered her education, attending Santa Monica City College, Los Angeles City College, and Los Angeles General USC Medical Center Nursing School, receiving her RN degree in 1950. She worked as a registered nurse at the Los Angeles General U.S.C. Medical Center, for private doctors, and the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Los Angeles until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of the California Nurses Association, Business and Professional Women's Club, and Republican Women's Club of Los Angeles. She was also a volunteer with the U.S.O. and American Red Cross in California. She married Larry Mihulka on December 4, 2000 in Estes Park, CO. They lived in Beatrice until moving to Lincoln. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed hooking rugs, macramé, reading and the performing arts.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Renee (Kes) Pilypaitis of Tustin, CA; three step-granddaughters, Kelly (Derek) Jourdan, Jennifer (Ryan) Reid, and Erin Hulsey; two step-grandchildren, Erik and Tiffany Pilypaitis; four step-great-grandchildren, Allison, Jacob and Andrew Reid, and Teegan Hulsey; one niece, Nancy (Bryan) Daum of Lake Oswego, OR; four nephews, C. Douglas (Kim) Baldridge of Portland, OR, Richard (Carol) Baldridge of Scottsdale, AZ, and James (Kathy) Pavlicek of Olympia, WA; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Esther Baade Kluck; her husband, Larry Mihulka; three sisters, Maxine Kluck, Eileen Baldridge and Dolly Pavlicek; two brothers, John Kluck and Franz Kluck, Jr.; sister-in-law, Alyce Kluck.

Private memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book will be available for signatures at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Senior Center. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice in charge of the arrangements.