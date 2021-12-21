My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I sometimes tell friends the story of how Edna encouraged Larry to find someone after her death. Little did he know that he would meet up with Shirley at the class reunion they were both planning. Larry trusted me with his feelings. For that, I will be forever grateful. Shirley was the best thing for him. She revitalized his life both physically and spiritually. I feel it an honor to be a friend to both. God bless you and your family.

Gary Walker Friend December 25, 2021