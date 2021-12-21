Menu
Shirley Mihulka
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Shirley J. Mihulka

Private memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book will be available for signatures at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Senior Center. www.foxfuneralhome.net.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Shirley. A beautiful, thoughtful and steadfast woman. Her faithfulness in sending many cards and letters to her cousin Gloria Ball Cardin, niece to Esther, and daughter of Ethel Baade while she was in the nursing home for many years was so appreciated. Shirley will be in our hearts forever. Love Gary and Susan Powers
Susan Powers
Family
December 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I sometimes tell friends the story of how Edna encouraged Larry to find someone after her death. Little did he know that he would meet up with Shirley at the class reunion they were both planning. Larry trusted me with his feelings. For that, I will be forever grateful. Shirley was the best thing for him. She revitalized his life both physically and spiritually. I feel it an honor to be a friend to both. God bless you and your family.
Gary Walker
Friend
December 25, 2021
