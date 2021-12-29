Shirley Mae Nickeson

Shirley Mae (Brauch) Nickeson, 91, of Beatrice, passed away December 27, 2021. Born September 19, 1930 in Oketo, KS, she was the daughter of Irvin and Henrietta (Novotny) Brauch.

Shirley is survived by a son, Bill (Linda) Nickeson of Columbus; daughters, Karen (Mike) Janssen, Connie (Joel) Cacek, both of Lincoln and Kathy (Jerry) Hill of Seward; 26 grandchildren (including spouses); 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Brauch; sister, Beverly Jurgens; sisters-in-law, Myrna Brauch and Bethel Riens; and brother-in-law, Robert Brumgardt. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William H. Nickeson; parents, Irvin and Henrietta (Novotny) Brauch; in-laws, William and Mae Nickeson, Evelyn and Earl Tiemann, Virgil Riens; 3 siblings, Gayle Brauch, Donna Brumgardt and Sondra DeWitt; 2 brothers-in-law, Frank Jurgens and Jerry DeWitt; sister-in-law, Bev Brauch; and one grandson-in-law, Anthony E. Page.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Rev. Benjamin Vineyard and Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.