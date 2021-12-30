Menu
Shirley Nickeson
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Shirley Mae Nickeson

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Rev. Benjamin Vineyard and Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Wymore, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and girls, Glenda and I send our condolences on the loss of your mom. When my Aunt Luetta was staying at the Kensington we often had the chance to visit with your mom. She always gave us updates on you all, and brought back fun memories growing up with you guys. Thinking of you and hoping all is well with your families.
Jerry Arganbright
December 31, 2021
