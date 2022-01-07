Menu
Shirley Scheele
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Shirley A. Scheele

Shirley A. Scheele, 83, of Odell, passed away January 4, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice. She was born July 11, 1938 to Henry & Rose (Brezina) Saathoff in Odell.

Services will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Burial in the Odell Cemetery. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home
401 Main St, Odell, NE
Jan
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Odell, NE
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
