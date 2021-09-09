Stanley G. Kujath

Stanley G. Kujath, age 78 of Wymore passed away at his home on September 7, 2021. He was born in Fairbury on February 4, 1943 to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Stan served his country in the United States Army from March 18, 1960 to July 9, 1962. On September 16, 1966, he was united in marriage to Barbara McDonald. He worked with cable TV, American Tool, Vice-Grip, and Walmart – retiring from several of them. He also worked transporting foster children to their various appointments and often got caught spoiling them with McDonalds and coloring books. Stan enjoyed yardwork, feeding the birds, and gardening, but most of all he loved having his grandkids and great-grandkids around.

Survivors include his daughters, Melinda (Scott) Bowman and Melissa Kujath; sons, Michael Kujath and Mark Kujath; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Ackman, Judy Schwisow, and Peggy Coates; brothers, Johnny Kujath, Richard Kujath, and Gary Kujath; family friend, Diane Timmerman; grand dog, Oscar AKA Oliver; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb (2017); brothers, Dale, David, and Jim Kujath; brothers-in-law, Victor Ackman, Michael Coates, and Johnny McDonald; nephew, Brian Chab; sister-in-law, Virginia Gevara; parents-in-law, Cecil McDonald and Lela (Lester) Seitz; family friend, Denny Walters; and daughter-in-law, Darcey Kujath (2019).

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on September 13, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A private burial of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. Cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Stan's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.