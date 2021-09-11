Stanley G. Kujath

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on September 13, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A private burial of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. Cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Stan's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.