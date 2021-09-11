Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley G. Kujath
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Stanley G. Kujath

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on September 13, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A private burial of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. Cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Stan's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.