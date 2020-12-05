Stephanie Jurgens Morris

A register book will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and then on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Stephanie's cremains will be inurned at Pleasantview Cemetery of Pickrell. In keeping with Stephanie's loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life through organ donation so others may live on. Memorials are suggested to Adeline and Noah's educational fund, Beatrice Community Theatre, or the Manhattan Art Center. Cards and memorials may also be sent to Jeremy Morris at 3427 Treesmill Dr. Manhattan, KS 66503, and to Bob and Joyce Jurgens at 2301 Grant St. Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net