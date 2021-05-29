Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen G. Shoff
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Stephen G. Shoff

Stephen G. Shoff, 72, of Wymore passed away on November 22, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born June 15, 1948 in Beatrice to Galen and Anne (Williams) Shoff. His family moved to Lynwood, CA prior to his starting school. He graduated from Lynwood High School in 1966. Steve joined the U.S. Navy and served four years during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Tosco Oil Company in Martinez, CA until his retirement when he moved back to Wymore.

Survivors include his sons, Jody Shoff of Oakley, CA, and Brian (Nichole) Shoff of Antioch, CA; granddaughter, Olivia of Antioch, CA; sister, Sue Ellen (Larry) Gutting of Valley Center, CA; nephew, Scott (Shelley) Gutting of Santee, CA; aunt, Janey Rudder of Wymore; uncle, John (Kathy) Williams of Albion; and many cousins. Steve leaves a wide array of extended family and friends, high school friends, traveling buddies, and treasured members of the MS support group. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Lisa Gutting.

There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wymore Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy. A memorial has been established to the National MS Society, Nebraska/Kansas chapter and the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project with Joellyn Wittmus in charge of donations.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wymore Cemetery
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Steve was always such a bright and cheery guy with a great smile. So enjoyed our visits at the MS meetings.
LuAnn Nickel
Other
June 5, 2021
With my deepest sympathy for the loss of a great cousin-in-law. He and my husband, Dick, would often chat on the telephone to catch up. Steve was such a kind and friendly person. He and Dick will be chatting again.
Chris Williams
Family
May 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results