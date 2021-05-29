Stephen G. Shoff

Stephen G. Shoff, 72, of Wymore passed away on November 22, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born June 15, 1948 in Beatrice to Galen and Anne (Williams) Shoff. His family moved to Lynwood, CA prior to his starting school. He graduated from Lynwood High School in 1966. Steve joined the U.S. Navy and served four years during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Tosco Oil Company in Martinez, CA until his retirement when he moved back to Wymore.

Survivors include his sons, Jody Shoff of Oakley, CA, and Brian (Nichole) Shoff of Antioch, CA; granddaughter, Olivia of Antioch, CA; sister, Sue Ellen (Larry) Gutting of Valley Center, CA; nephew, Scott (Shelley) Gutting of Santee, CA; aunt, Janey Rudder of Wymore; uncle, John (Kathy) Williams of Albion; and many cousins. Steve leaves a wide array of extended family and friends, high school friends, traveling buddies, and treasured members of the MS support group. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Lisa Gutting.

There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wymore Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy. A memorial has been established to the National MS Society, Nebraska/Kansas chapter and the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project with Joellyn Wittmus in charge of donations.