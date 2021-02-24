Menu
Stephen J. Winter
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Stephen J. Winter

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness and Pastor Greg Meyer officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The family requests all wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. A memorial has been established to family's choice with Dave Trebold and Chris Otto in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Lying in State
8:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Feb
25
Lying in State
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Feb
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
I'm so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. He and I taught together at Wymore Southern years ago, and we carpooled from Beatrice. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.
Kathy Hegler
February 24, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Steve's passing. What a supporter of our schools and youth of Beatrice! He will be greatly missed. Praying that God will comfort your hearts, uplift your spirits, and carry you through this time of sadness to a place of peace. Extending our sympathy to your entire family.
The Blas Family
February 24, 2021
Vernita
February 23, 2021
Mike and Marnie Goltl
February 23, 2021
