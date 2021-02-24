Stephen J. Winter

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness and Pastor Greg Meyer officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The family requests all wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. A memorial has been established to family's choice with Dave Trebold and Chris Otto in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net