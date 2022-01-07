Tena Johanna Behrens

Tena Johanna (Jurgens) Behrens, 98, of Beatrice died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 3, 1924 at Pickrell to Thee and Reka (Wolken) Jurgens. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Tena grew up in the Pickrell area and attended Hartzell Country School and was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell in April 1938. She married LaVerne Behrens on February 13, 1943, who was killed in a plane crash during World War II on October 21, 1944. Tena married Henry "Hank" Franken on October 17, 1946 and they lived in Sterling. After his death on December 26, 1965, she moved to Cortland and on January 17, 1975, she married Leon "Doc" Behrens. After his death in 1979, she moved to Beatrice. Tena was employed at Russell Stover Candy Company for ten years and then worked for Rehm-Saathoff painting and papering for nine years. Tena was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell, American Lutheran Church of Adams, was a member of Latrobe Extension Club, and Christ Lutheran Church of Pickrell at where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was currently a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she was a member of the Women's Charity Circle. Tena loved flowers and quilting, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, LaDonna Remmers of Beatrice and Diane (Vern) Verkamp of Lincoln; son, Rodney Franken of Beatrice; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; seven great-great­grandchildren; sister, Leanna Cramer of Lincoln; brother, Ted (Karen) Jurgens of Pickrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerne Behrens, husband, Henry "Hank" Franken, and husband, Leon "Doc" Behrens; great-grandson, Jesse Knowles; son-in­law, Darryl Remmers; two sisters, Elsie DeBuhr and husband Harm and Frieda Cramer and husband Alvin; infant brother, J. Henry Jurgens; brother, John H. and his wife Shirley Jurgens; brother-in-law, Ervin Cramer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to www.holycrossbeatrice.com and click on the Facebook link. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the church one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.