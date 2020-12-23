Terri Lee Harder

Terri Lee Harder, age 55 of Beatrice passed away at her home on December 21, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1965 in Marion, IN. Terri worked as a cashier at Walmart was a Gold Star Sister. She enjoyed drawing house plans, reading books, watching movies, and collecting Princess Diana, Elvis Presley, Shirley Temple, and Pilsbury Doughboy memorabilia.

Survivors include her son, Brandon Harder and wife Breanna of Beatrice; daughter, Joy Langwell and husband Kenneth of Allen; grandchildren, Amira Lewis, Grayson Harder, Camdyn Harder, and Kinzley Langwell; mother, Virginia Lienemann of Beatrice; brother David Poe and wife Kathleen Dul of New Milford, CT; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ben Lienemann; grandparents; and brother, Warren Douglas Poe.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Kathy Buhr officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Tuesday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Sign Terri's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.