Tommie Mullins

Tommie Mullins, a longtime resident of Comanche, OK passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 at his home. Tommie was born June 10, 1935 in Bedford, IN to Morris and Pationce (Lovell) Mullins. He and Jean Harper were united in marriage on March 15, 1955 in Marysville, KS. They moved to Comanche thirty four years ago, coming from Nebraska. Tommie was a hard working husband, father, and grandpa. He loved talking with his neighbors, traveling, playing card, and working. He took great pleasure in joking, telling stories, and giving everyone a hard time. He was a member of the Odd Fellow Lodge in Odell and also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Oketo, KS. Tommie was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Beatrice.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jean, of the home; two sons Morris Mullins and Jack Mullins and his wife Lisa; two daughters Ricky Ann Gonzales and Dorothy Jeffery. Also twenty five grandchildren and forty six great-grandchildren. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Pationce Mullins; a son, Thomas Mullins, a great-grandson Gabriel; and two sisters: Joann Wright and Katy Stanley.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Comanche Funeral Home Chapel, with Lori Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]