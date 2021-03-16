Menu
Tommie Mullins
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Comanche Funeral Home
203 Church Avenue
Comanche, OK

Tommie Mullins

Tommie Mullins, a longtime resident of Comanche, OK passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 at his home. Tommie was born June 10, 1935 in Bedford, IN to Morris and Pationce (Lovell) Mullins. He and Jean Harper were united in marriage on March 15, 1955 in Marysville, KS. They moved to Comanche thirty four years ago, coming from Nebraska. Tommie was a hard working husband, father, and grandpa. He loved talking with his neighbors, traveling, playing card, and working. He took great pleasure in joking, telling stories, and giving everyone a hard time. He was a member of the Odd Fellow Lodge in Odell and also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Oketo, KS. Tommie was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Beatrice.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jean, of the home; two sons Morris Mullins and Jack Mullins and his wife Lisa; two daughters Ricky Ann Gonzales and Dorothy Jeffery. Also twenty five grandchildren and forty six great-grandchildren. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Pationce Mullins; a son, Thomas Mullins, a great-grandson Gabriel; and two sisters: Joann Wright and Katy Stanley.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Comanche Funeral Home Chapel, with Lori Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Comanche Funeral Home
203 Church Avenue, Comanche, OK
Comanche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss u my lil daddy more than words can say,U were and will forever be My HERO,,I thank God each day that HE found me worthy enough to bless me wit a Daddy like u, and that He blessed me wit being able to b wit u daily for the last 8 years,,Life will nver b the same for me Pops, but I no your in Heaven an I´ll see u again one day,I LOVE U SOOOO BIG My Lil Daddy,,please don´t worry bout mama we takin good care of her,I Promise,, U were an Will Forever be MY Lil Daddy, I Love U KID
Dorothy Jeffery (DAUGHTER)
January 13, 2022
Me and my grandpa With my cousin Jeannie and Shawn. I miss this man so much. There will never be another like my grandpa Tommie Mullins
Brittney
May 7, 2021
