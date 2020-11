Tristin Daniel Rzekonski

Graveside Military Rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with the U.S. Marine Corp. Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the DeWitt American Legion Club. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.