Tyler Damon Reed

Tyler Damon Reed, 20, of Filley, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God surrounded by family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Burn Center after being severely burned in a house fire by Filley. He fought for 22 days but the damage was too much to overcome. He was born on February 4, 2000 to Audra Reed. He graduated from Freeman High School in 2018. While in school, he took part in many different activities and sports which included basketball, baseball, wrestling, football, and band but his favorite was singing in show choir. Tyler's hobbies included drawing, singing, cooking, reading comic books, playing video games, learning and informing you about dinosaurs and sharks, and watching movies. His favorite movies were Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man, and Deadpool. He was creative in the kitchen and loved to try and make different types of foods. Even sometimes with food that shouldn't be together, but it was good most of the time. He loved to be around his family and friends. Tyler had an infectious smile that would light up your day. He loved joking around and making people laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone was happy around him. Tyler's hugs always made you feel better. He enjoyed spending time with his mother talking and also snuggling and talking with his sister, Lily. He was a great big brother to Trevor and always found time to do activities with him. Tyler loved his animals. He was baptized and received his other sacraments at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beatrice. He was a current member of St. James Catholic Church of Cortland.

Survivors include his parents, Ben and Audra (Singleton) Reed; brother, Trevor Reed; sister, Lily Reed all of Pickrell; grandparents, Alan and Janis Singleton of Lincoln, Judy Harms and George Verbeek of Roca; aunts and uncles, Lavon and Rob Dye of Lincoln, Jody Reed and Toby Gomez of Lincoln, Jerrica Reed and Jeff Lachowski of Lincoln, Jolyne Reed of Beatrice; cousins Matt Gomez, Emily Gomez, Dylan Buss, Keoni Kala, Austin Yohe, Cameron Reed, Madison Lachowski, Calvin Dye, and Malena Dye; half-sister, Justice Wolbert of Lincoln; half-brother, Dylan Wolbert of San Antonio, TX; aunts and uncles, Terra and Jeff Wiese of Beatrice, Jamie and Tina Wolbert of Hayes, Kansas; grandparents, Mel and Scott Wolbert of Beatrice; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rich Harms and Richard Reed; great-grandparents, Loretta and Dean Roschewski, Don and Lucile Singleton, and Fred and Ruth Janssen.

The family would like to express their gratitude for your many kindnesses evidence in thought and deed, especially to Dr. Hao and nurses; Jamie, Matt, Matt, Ali, Haliey, Megan, Kate, Esther, Jordan, and the rest of the wonderful staff in the burn unit at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for the wonderful care he received. Tyler our loving son and friend, now you are free. We will see you again but not yet, not yet.

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church of Cortland with Father Joseph Walsh as the Celebrant. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday with a Scriptural Rosary Service at 6:30 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice. Family will greet family and friends on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.