Tyler Damon Reed

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church of Cortland with Father Joseph Walsh as the Celebrant. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday with a Scriptural Rosary Service at 6:30 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice. Family will greet family and friends on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net