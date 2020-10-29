Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Velora B. Adam

Velora B. Adam

Velora B. Adam, 86 of Hanover, KS passed away October 27, 2020 in Hanover. She was born December 24, 1933 to Herbert & Bertha (Scheele) Klaus in Odell.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, KS. Viewing will be at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There will also be viewing from 10:30 – 11:00 at St. John's Cemetery before the service. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home, Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyer.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.