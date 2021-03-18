Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verl Mulder
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Verl A. Mulder

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Firth Bible Church with Reverend Timothy Schmidt officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church website, link: http://SermonAudio.com/timothyschmidt. Public burial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pella Cemetery (Hwy 43 and Pella Road) with military graveside services provided by the United States Army. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Firth Bible Church and the Blue Valley Antique Club with the funeral home in charge. Sign Verl's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Firth Community Center
311 Nemaha St, Firth, NE
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Firth Bible Church
101 3rd Street, Firth, NE
Mar
20
Burial
9:30a.m.
Pella Cemetery
Hwy 43 and Pella Road, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.