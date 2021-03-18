Verl A. Mulder

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Firth Bible Church with Reverend Timothy Schmidt officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church website, link: http://SermonAudio.com/timothyschmidt. Public burial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pella Cemetery (Hwy 43 and Pella Road) with military graveside services provided by the United States Army. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Firth Bible Church and the Blue Valley Antique Club with the funeral home in charge. Sign Verl's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.