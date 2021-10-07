Menu
Vickie Roschewski
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3010 North Ocoee Street
Cleveland, TN

Vickie Brown Roschewski

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Beatrice, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I really loved her I wish I would have know that she passed I would have came for her family Iam so sorry she love her family
Lisa slone
Family
November 29, 2021
Just yesterday I was driving home after work and thought I need to call her!! My heart skipped a beat as I remembered, she is no longer with us! Vickie brought so much joy and laughter everywhere she went! I will miss her strong hugs and love she showed me throughout our 45 year friendship/sisterhood. There will never be another!
Eve Dahlke
October 8, 2021
I so love and miss you Mama Brown! Thank you for all that you have done in my life! Your care helped me to see myself as God sees me. Thank you for teaching me to make chili and for believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself. I will miss your messages so very much but I know in my heart that I will see you again. I love you!
Eve Harrell
Family
October 6, 2021
