Walter Eugene Applegarth

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept 5th at 10 a.m. at the Finish Line Church of the Nazarene in Beatrice. Family will greet friends Friday, Sept 4th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the church. The funeral on Saturday will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Dennis Applegarth. A memorial has been established to The Gideons International, with Neil VanBoening in charge.