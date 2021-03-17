Menu
Walter Lange
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Walter W. Lange

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the United States Army and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, and casual attire is recommended. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Walt's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Mar
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
Family of Maynard Lange
March 18, 2021
