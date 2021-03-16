Walter W. Lange

Walter W. Lange, age 92 of Blue Springs, passed away on March 12, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on May 31, 1928 in rural Diller to John and Sophie (Knupple) Lange. He served his country in the United States Army from January 19, 1952 to October 10, 1953. He was united in marriage to Doris Eitzen on June 18, 1949. Walt worked for Union Pacific and for the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 15 years, but he was a life-long farmer. He was a past member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore, member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore, and the Beatrice Eagle's Club. He enjoyed attending his family's sporting events, playing Snooker, working his cattle, and spending time on the farm.

Those left to mourn his passing include nieces and nephews, Steve (Shelly) Crosier and their daughters, Katlin and Karlee of Beatrice, Linda (Rich) Dana of Carleton and their son, Michael Hatch-Dana, Karen (Troy) Hissong of Hebron, Bill (Sandy) Lange of Douglas, WY, Jan (Paul) Bothwell of Boston, MA, Ellory Lange of Ovid, CO, Charlotte (Larry) Kissler of Reno, NV, Delbert (Kat) Sporhase of Pine Bluffs, WY, David (Christie) Sporhase of Arizona, and Esther Sporhase of Colorado; great-niece, Peggy (Richard) Crosier of Las Vegas; several other great-nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris (1979); brothers and sisters, Della (Albert) Sporhase, Loretta (Elmer) Sporhase, and Lorene (Harold) Bethke, Maynard (Wilma) Lange, and infant sister Jeanette.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the United States Army and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, and casual attire is recommended. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Walt's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.