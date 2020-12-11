Menu
Wayne E. Cacek
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Wayne E. Cacek

Wayne E. Cacek, 82 years of age, of the Lewiston/Burchard area passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 on the way to the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on September 15, 1938 in Beatrice to Eugene and Wilma (Goracke) Cacek. Wayne started school in Beatrice and when he was a first grader, his parents moved to a farm southwest of Virginia. A few years later, his family built a new home in the southern part of the town of Virginia. Wayne graduated from Virginia High School in the spring of 1956. He attended a college in Fort Collins, CO for one year and then decided to return home to do construction work with his dad building terraces, waterways, roads, ponds and even the Burchard Lake in 1958. Wayne married Betty Jane Foreman from Filley on July 21, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Filley. They celebrated 63 years together this past summer. In 1963, Wayne, Betty and their daughter LaRita moved to Heppner, OR where Wayne worked for a large rancher/farmer and Betty taught at the Heppner Elementary School. Grandpa and Grandma Cacek missed their little granddaughter so much that they convinced them to return to Nebraska. Wayne was a very honest, hardworking person who helped many people when they needed assistance. He continued doing land construction work, building many grain bins and some house basements. In between these jobs, he did his farm work and raised cattle and a few pigs. He always told his children, "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right!" Even the best sometimes was not quite good enough – check that out! Wayne loved deer hunting, fishing and dancing.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, LaRita Sudik and husband Charlie of Virginia; sons, Kenneth Cacek and best friend Laurie Cameron of Summerfield, KS, Eugene Cacek and wife, Katrinka of Firth; sister, LaDonna (Cacek) Thomas of Sterling; three grandchildren, Garrett and Lane Cacek, Justin and wife Jennifer; two step-grandchildren, Dean Sudik and wife Heather, Diana (Sudik) Jacobsen and husband Mark; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany, Alex, Jordan, Nikki, Kaitlyn, Shayla, Lexi, Miley; two step-great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Bob Foreman and wife Phyllis of Lincoln, Burt Foreman and wife Linda of Beatrice; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, William and Thelma (Rawson) Foreman; son, Tony Cacek; two brothers-in-law, Gaylord Thomas, Charles Foreman; sister-in-law, Bernice (Foreman) Koller and husband LeRoy; nephew, Brett Thomas; and niece, Jody Koller.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Harman-Wright Mortuary Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at all events. Memorials are suggested to the Evergreen Home Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
The service will be live streamed on the Harman-Wright Mortuary Facebook page
NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With heartfelt sympathy being sent to the family of Wayne Cacek for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for comfort during this difficult time. Sincerely, Julie Durst Kelley
Julie Kelley
December 16, 2020
Betty, Kenny, Eugene, LaRita - So sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. As a kid I have so many great memories of hanging out with Eugene on the farm. we always had a blast fishing, camping, rough-housing and doing kid stuff at full speed. From the painted turtles in the stock tank to the tree house and ball hoop in the shed it was a paradise for us kids. Wayne was always there to keep us in check and made us take breaks to do the chores that needed done - it was a lesson to us that fun could always co-exist with work. Later on I put up a grain bin with him for a neighboring farmer and even with a bad back he ran circles around us - the man set a great example with his work ethic and understanding of us "greenhorns". So many good memories - he will be missed...
Matt McCoy
December 15, 2020
We offer our sincere sympathy, Betty and LaRita and to all of your Family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers through this Christmas Season. It will be hard but remember the gift of Grace we all received, Wayne too.
Gary & Judy Carstens
December 14, 2020
Mrs Betty, Kenneth, and Eugene, I'm so sorry to here the news about WAYNE today, I will never forget the days of Eugene and I doing little chores for Wayne, then loading the boat into ole green and going fishing. I've on the last few months have talked on the phone with Mrs Betty and Wayne about trying to relieve some of our back issuse. But somehow memories of Eugene and i's old fishing memorieswould always come up. But we always got to talking about our back problems. This man will always be one of the great old fashion individuals that we will, and be able to remember. GOD BE WITH YOU, AND WE WILL SEE YOU DOWN THE ROAD
Jeffrey Garrels
December 12, 2020
Cheyenne Merchant
December 11, 2020
Cheyenne Merchant
December 11, 2020
