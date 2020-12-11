Wayne E. Cacek

Wayne E. Cacek, 82 years of age, of the Lewiston/Burchard area passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 on the way to the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on September 15, 1938 in Beatrice to Eugene and Wilma (Goracke) Cacek. Wayne started school in Beatrice and when he was a first grader, his parents moved to a farm southwest of Virginia. A few years later, his family built a new home in the southern part of the town of Virginia. Wayne graduated from Virginia High School in the spring of 1956. He attended a college in Fort Collins, CO for one year and then decided to return home to do construction work with his dad building terraces, waterways, roads, ponds and even the Burchard Lake in 1958. Wayne married Betty Jane Foreman from Filley on July 21, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Filley. They celebrated 63 years together this past summer. In 1963, Wayne, Betty and their daughter LaRita moved to Heppner, OR where Wayne worked for a large rancher/farmer and Betty taught at the Heppner Elementary School. Grandpa and Grandma Cacek missed their little granddaughter so much that they convinced them to return to Nebraska. Wayne was a very honest, hardworking person who helped many people when they needed assistance. He continued doing land construction work, building many grain bins and some house basements. In between these jobs, he did his farm work and raised cattle and a few pigs. He always told his children, "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right!" Even the best sometimes was not quite good enough – check that out! Wayne loved deer hunting, fishing and dancing.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, LaRita Sudik and husband Charlie of Virginia; sons, Kenneth Cacek and best friend Laurie Cameron of Summerfield, KS, Eugene Cacek and wife, Katrinka of Firth; sister, LaDonna (Cacek) Thomas of Sterling; three grandchildren, Garrett and Lane Cacek, Justin and wife Jennifer; two step-grandchildren, Dean Sudik and wife Heather, Diana (Sudik) Jacobsen and husband Mark; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany, Alex, Jordan, Nikki, Kaitlyn, Shayla, Lexi, Miley; two step-great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Bob Foreman and wife Phyllis of Lincoln, Burt Foreman and wife Linda of Beatrice; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, William and Thelma (Rawson) Foreman; son, Tony Cacek; two brothers-in-law, Gaylord Thomas, Charles Foreman; sister-in-law, Bernice (Foreman) Koller and husband LeRoy; nephew, Brett Thomas; and niece, Jody Koller.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Harman-Wright Mortuary Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at all events. Memorials are suggested to the Evergreen Home Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.