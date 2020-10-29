Wayne Charles Meyer

Wayne Charles Meyer, 80 years of age, of Fairbury, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on November 3, 1939 in Beatrice to Fred and Hulda (Pieper) Meyer. Wayne attended Dist. 72 and Fairbury High School. He worked construction, farmed, was a welder for Tote Systems, Reinke Irrigation, and Bruning Metal Tech, and an armor truck driver for Pony Express. Wayne enjoyed riding horses, was a good mechanic, playing the guitar, and was a guitar player in band.

Survivors include his children, Danny Meyer and wife Jacquelyn of Plymouth, Tammy Block and husband Ron of Fairbury, and Diana Belding and husband Kevin of Jansen; grandchildren, Cody Meyer and wife Lisa, Baily Siedschlag, Tylor Monnin, Wesley Monnin, Patty Monnin, Justin Block and wife Brandy, Danielle Block and fiancée Zach Charters, Devin Belding and Kara Pecot and Shannon Fulton and husband Mike; great-grandchildren, Hadden, Marissa, Hollen, Bostin, Ellis, Rylan, Brynlee, Everly, Tayten, Paisley, Talon, Emma, and Aubrie; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marietta (Woodman) Meyer; brother, Marvin Meyer wife Marion and infant brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. October 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will follow in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery Gladstone. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. The public will be required to wear masks. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.