Wilbur Stohs

Wilbur Stohs, 87, entered God's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, March 24th at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was born January 21, 1934 in Odell. He attended school through the 8th grade. His life-long passions were gardening, watching sports, playing cards, and needlepoint. Wilbur worked in construction in his early years. In 1964, he began working as a custodian for the Odell school system and worked in the grade and high schools for 34 years until his retirement in 1998. In addition, he was a bus driver for the Odell schools and transported students during the day and sports teams during the evenings. He helped Loretta decorate wedding cakes and delivered many of them to friends and families for their special occasions. Wilbur was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and after marrying Loretta Adam in 1955, he became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanham, KS until his passing.

Survivors include sons, Ken (Tammy) of Venice, FL, Duane (fiancé Lori) of Beatrice, Gary (Karen) of Odell, Darrell (Janie) of Omaha, and Les (Dawn) of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Preston (Abigail), Micaela, Tyler, Tara, Quincey (Laci), Crystal (Robin), Teanna, Adam (Stacey), Kyle (fiancé Stacy), Ethan, Emily, Tyler, Travis, Luke, Nate, Hannah (Grant), and Abbey; great-grandchildren, Ever, Addisyn, Kaisen, Riley, Barrett, Michele, and Julietta; sister, Verona Stohs; aunt, Sophia Fuchs, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta (Adam); parents, Ervin and Martha (Gleue); and brother, Melvern.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with family being present from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanham, KS with burial in the church cemetery immediately following. Memorials established to the family's choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell assisting with arrangements. ww.gerdesmeyerfh.com