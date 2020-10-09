Wilfred Jurgens

Wilfred Jurgens, 91, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1929 at rural Beatrice and was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church rural Beatrice. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class and his high school diploma. On November 23, 1957, he married Melva Yost at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. They lived in Chicago, IL and Utica before moving back to Plymouth in 1966. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad, Lutheran Brotherhood, spent 8 years at Cominco, then transferred to the Phillips Petroleum/Koch Industries plant working nearly 20 years. Bill was an assistant at Fox Funeral Home for several years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth where he served as an elder, trustee, mission treasurer, and school board member. He was also a member of Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the Plymouth American Legion for 67 years, Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Beatrice VFW, and a former member of Jay Husker car club.

Survivors include his wife, Melva of Beatrice; three daughters, Marla (Thomas) Furrow of Fairbury, Yvonne Eckhoff of Beatrice, and Linda (Randy) Johnsen of Macon, MO; one son, Randall Jurgens of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren, Emmy (Derick) Berry, Holly (Zachary) Carpenter, Heather (Justin) Schultis, Alexa (Jeremy) Eckhoff, Brittney (Harrison) Wallin, Jaeden Johnsen and Jacee Johnsen; nine great-grandchildren, Keagan and Kinsley Berry, Braedyn and Azlyn Carpenter, Elle and Bennett Schultis, Drake, Donavon and Dawson Eckhoff; two brothers-in-law, Loren Yost and Marvin (Gladys) Yost; sisters-in-law, RoJane (Dennis) Meyer and Leoda Yost; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Etta Zimmerman Jurgens; brothers, Virgil (Teda) Jurgens and Raymond (Verna) Jurgens; sister, Alvera (Marvin) Paben; brother-in-law, Delbert Yost; sisters-in-law, Verna Jurgens and Evelyn Yost.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of Plymouth with military graveside honors conducted by Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the Plymouth American Legion and the U.S. Navy. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m., on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and then at the church one hour prior to the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with the church elders in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.