Willard Workman
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Willard Lee Workman

Willard Lee Workman, also known as "Will" or "Whale", 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Wymore on May 23, 1944 to Tharen and Lucille (Gade) Workman. Willard served his country in the United States Navy in nuclear submarine parts service for 22 years. He retired and lived in Hawaii for 20 years before coming back to Beatrice in 2001 to take care of his parents and stayed after their passing. Willard enjoyed golfing and casinos.

Willard is survived by his brother, Jim Workman of Chandler, TX; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Hidden Acres Golf Course in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
-, Beatrice, NE
