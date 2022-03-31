Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willard Workman
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
Send Flowers

Willard Lee Workman

Willard Lee Workman, also known as "Will" or "Whale", 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Wymore on May 23, 1944 to Tharen and Lucille (Gade) Workman.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Memorials are suggested to Hidden Acres Golf Course in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.