William Frank Robertson
1922 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1922
DIED
October 28, 2020

William Frank Robertson

William (Bill) Frank Robertson passed away October 28, 2020 at his home in Fallon, NV. Bill was 98 years old. Bill was a World War II veteran who served with the Marine Corp 6th Division, E Co., 2nd BN, 15th Regiment. He was in the Pacific theater with landings on Guam, Eniwetok and Okinawa, where his unit was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for their actions. Bill was a General Contractor in construction as part owner of Robertson Construction Company in Beatrice for most of his career. He finished his career as a carpenter in Las Vegas, NV.

Bill is survived by his brother Robert J. Robertson; children: Steve (Penny), Candy (Calvin Moffitt), Mike (Kathy); 6 grandchildren: Kelly (Spencer Heindl), Kyle (Mary), Katie (Marc Newman), Samantha (Christopher Gomes), Eric (Sarah Moffitt) and Warren (Rosemary); and 11 great-grandchildren: S.J. Heindl, Nolan Robertson, Ella Robertson, Evan Newman, Julian Newman, Jessica Gomes, Luke Moffitt, Nathan Moffitt, Clara Moffitt, Connor Robertson and William Robertson. He was preceded by his wife of 75 years Mildred Maxine Vanderhook Robertson 3 years prior and brother Harold (Bud) Robertson.

Services will be held on November 12, 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Veterans Cemetery
, Fernley, Nevada
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
