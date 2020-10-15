William George Arnold, II

William (Bill) George Arnold, II, 73, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Woodcliff after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born November 12, 1946, to Doctor and Margaret (Westcott) Arnold in Scott Field, Illinois. He attended Broken Bow Public Schools in Broken Bow, Nebraska and graduated high school in 1965. He then matriculated at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he was a member of the Alpha Theta Chi chapter of Chi Phi Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in 1970. In 1973, Bill earned his Bachelor of Pharmacy from the Nebraska Medical Center, after which time he worked as a pharmacist in Beatrice until 1998. He then moved to Fremont, Nebraska, and continued his longtime association with Jim Barta as a pharmacist at Sav-Rx until 2020. Bill worked for 47 years as a pharmacist and was licensed in Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Texas. On June 6, 1970, Bill married Janice Radil in Ord. Their union brought two children, William George and Leigh Ashley. Bill enjoyed racing cars and was a two-time participant in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. In 2016, he completed the illustrious Mario Andretti Race Experience where he clocked a blistering 152.51 mph at the Dallas Motor Speedway, in Dallas, Texas. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when gathered at the lake house in Woodcliff, Nebraska. He also enjoyed Cornhusker football and shooting at the range. Bill was a proud lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Bill was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Beatrice, Nebraska. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #26 of Beatrice, where he served as Worshipful Master. He was a past member of the Lincoln Sesostris Shrine. Bill was a polio survivor, having contacted the disease when he was eight years old.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Doc and Peg Arnold; father-in-law Charles Radil; and mother-in-law Harriet Radil. Survivors include Janice Radil Arnold, his wife of 50 years; his children, William (Jodi) Arnold, of Lakeview, SD, and Leigh (Ramón) Domínguez, of Dallas, TX; one unborn grandchild (Leigh and Ramón); brother Karl (Special Friend Debra Gardner), of Raymore, MO; sisters Holly (Rick) Davison, of Rapid City, SD and Becky (Mike) Crawford of Broken Bow; brothers-in-law Gary (Sara) Radil, of Omaha and Dennis (Kim) Radil, of rural Comstock; nephews and nieces.

Bill's family requests that memorials be sent to the Dodge County Humane Society, Fremont, Nebraska or the Masonic Home for Children in Fremont, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com