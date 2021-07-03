William "Bill" Goossen

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. A register book will be available to sign Sunday, July 4, 2021 from 1 - 5 p.m. with family greeting friends from 3 - 5 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Mennonite Central Committee in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.