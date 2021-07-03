Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Goossen
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

William "Bill" Goossen

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. A register book will be available to sign Sunday, July 4, 2021 from 1 - 5 p.m. with family greeting friends from 3 - 5 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Mennonite Central Committee in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jul
4
Service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jul
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Mennonite Church west
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathy for your loss!
Paul & Linda Babl
July 6, 2021
We experienced Bill as a kind, wise, generous, deeply relational person. We carry lots of wonderful memories of Bill, and we join the family in grieving his passing.
Weldon & Florence Schloneger
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results