William Ostrander

William E. Ostrander

William E. Ostrander, 78, of Beatrice, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August 15, 1943 at Hiawatha, KS and graduated from Hiawatha High School. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. In 1970, he married and they were blessed with three sons, Kenneth, William, and Jason. They later divorced. He worked for Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, owned and operated a tavern and pizzeria, and spent over 30 years at Neapco with 20 plus years in quality control. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. He enjoyed doing photography, gardening, and all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburg Steelers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Survivors include two sons, William (Kathy) Ostrander of Galesburg, IL and Jason (Adria) Ostrander of Oneida, IL; ten grandchildren; fiancé and the love of his life, Carol Wallman of Firth and her very supportive family; brothers, Walter Ostrander of Missouri and James Ostrander of Nebraska; sisters, Delores Mason of Illinois and Sherry Bittfield of Nebraska; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Martha (Kreuzburg) Ostrander; his son, Kenneth, who died in 2005; brother Daniel Ostrander.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Abingdon Cemetery, Abingdon, IL. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 29, 2022.
