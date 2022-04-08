William F. "Bill" Warren

William F. "Bill" Warren, age 90 of Wymore passed away on April 5, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born in Table Rock on January 11, 1932 to Frank and Nettie (Camp) Warren. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Wymore High School. He served his country in the United States Navy and Army. On July 26, 1953, he was united in marriage to Norma Field. To this union, five children were born. Norma passed away in 1989. Bill then married Marjorie Hawes Trout on August 31, 1991. He worked for Cominco as a chemical operator for over 30 years while also working as a handyman. He was a member of the Blue Springs United Methodist Church where he enjoyed helping with the Willing Workers and the Church Bazaar. He also played spoons and harmonica in the Good News Band. Bill enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and listening to country and polka music.

Survivors include his children, Sarah (Dan) Collins of Larned, KS, Tim (Kelly) Warren of Topeka, KS, John Warren of Lexington, KY, Christine Feit of Barneston, and Thad (DeAnna) Warren of Seward; grandchildren, Holly (Kyle) Corman, Nathaniel (Sara) Collins, Dan (Kelly) Warren, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Norman, John (Amelia) Feit, Collin Warren, and Joyah Warren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou (Fred) Chewning and Donna (Gary) Paul; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Norma (1989) and Marjorie (2006); granddaughter, Abbie McCarthy; son-in-law, Al Feit; brothers, Dean, Glen, Orville, and Robert Warren and their spouses.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Blue Springs United Methodist Church with Rachel Stone officiating. Interment of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Springs Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bill's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.