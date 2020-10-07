Wilma Maxine Naaf

A public visitation will be held at Griffith-Hovendick Chapel on Thursday, October 8th between 2-8 p.m. The family requests wearing masks at all public events listed. Due to COVID-19 considerations a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9th at Mission Creek Cemetery with Rev. David Bigley and Chaplain Sharon Schuster to officiate. In lieu of a memorial fund or sending flowers to the service, the family suggests sending a small floral bouquet in memory of Wilma Naaf to either the Beatrice Kensington Assisted Living or Beatrice Good Samaritan Society-LTC to offer encouragement for the residents and staff who were a big part of her life the past 12 years.