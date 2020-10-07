Menu
Wilma Maxine Naaf

A public visitation will be held at Griffith-Hovendick Chapel on Thursday, October 8th between 2-8 p.m. The family requests wearing masks at all public events listed. Due to COVID-19 considerations a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9th at Mission Creek Cemetery with Rev. David Bigley and Chaplain Sharon Schuster to officiate. In lieu of a memorial fund or sending flowers to the service, the family suggests sending a small floral bouquet in memory of Wilma Naaf to either the Beatrice Kensington Assisted Living or Beatrice Good Samaritan Society-LTC to offer encouragement for the residents and staff who were a big part of her life the past 12 years.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
9
Graveside service
Mission Creek Cemetery
I had the privilege of taking care of Wilma the last several months she always brought a smile to my face. She was indeed a very special lady. Fly high with the Angels Wilma! Sympathy and prayers to the family during this time of sorrow.
Darla
October 6, 2020