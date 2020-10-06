Wilma Maxine Naaf

Wilma Maxine Naaf, age 97, died peacefully Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Wilma was born on July 12, 1923 in Oketo, KS to Everett and Ethel Graham. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1940. Wilma met her husband, Merlin Naaf and they were married on August 2,1942 at Ft. Snelling Army Base Chapel in St. Paul, MN. eventually making their home in Beatrice. Merlin and Wilma celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Wilma was a homemaker and provided childcare while raising their three children. Wilma loved her family and was a dedicated wife and mother and grandmother. Wilma served as a Foster Grandparent at Lincoln Elementary school in Beatrice for several years - an experience she deeply treasured. She was also a member of the First Christian Church in Beatrice where she served in many roles including Sunday School teacher, Deaconess, and choir member.

Wilma is survived by two brothers, Maurice (Bud) Graham, Beatrice, Larry (Judy) Graham, Sierra Vista, AZ; her children Jerry (Doris) of Boise, ID, Ron (Glenda) of Beatrice, and Julie (David) Freed of Lisbon, IA, as well as 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren (with two additional twin great-granddaughters arriving soon), and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin, her parents, and two sisters, Nelva Robeson and Donna Graham.

A public visitation will be held at Griffith-Hovendick Chapel on Thursday, October 8th between 2-8 p.m. The family requests wearing masks at all public events listed. Due to COVID-19 considerations a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9th at Mission Creek Cemetery with Rev. David Bigley and Chaplain Sharon Schuster to officiate. In lieu of a memorial fund or sending flowers to the service, the family suggests sending a small floral bouquet in memory of Wilma Naaf to either the Beatrice Kensington Assisted Living or Beatrice Good Samaritan Society-LTC to offer encouragement for the residents and staff who were a big part of her life the past 12 years.