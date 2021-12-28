Wilma J. Philippi

Wilma J. Philippi, age 84, passed away on December 25, 2021 at the Azria House in Central City. She was born in Beatrice on January 10, 1937 to Roy and Margie (Lund) Hardy. She was a 1954 graduate of Holmesville High School. On January 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Gerald Philippi. To this union three boys were born: Steve, Jerry, and Tim. They later divorced. She worked at Formfit, Montgomery Ward, Alco, and the Martin Luther Home (Mosaic) in Beatrice. Wilma grew up and lived in the Wymore area until she moved to Beatrice in the mid 60's and then to Central City in 2013 to be closer to her son, Steve. She was a past member of the Wymore Church of Christ and the Blue Springs United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Willing Workers Group. She enjoyed being involved in her boys' activities as they grew up, bowling, playing BINGO, making fried chicken, and traveling. She had a sweet tooth for her ice cream, pop, and candy.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Philippi and wife Suzanne of Central City, Jerry Philippi and wife Connie of Lincoln, and Tim Philippi and wife Vicki of Lake Elmo, MN; grandchildren, Nathan Philippi, Dana Coddington, Leslie Draper, Michelle Jefferson, Nicole Shoecraft, Alec Philippi, and Gabriel Philippi; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Les (Marge) Williams and Tom (Phyllis) Bear; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Pauline) Hardy; and special friend Curt Cudaback.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. All services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a celebration of life January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blue Springs United Methodist Church with Rachel Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Blue Springs Methodist Church. Sign Wilma's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.