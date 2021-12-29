Menu
Wilma Philippi
1937 - 2021
1937
2021
Wilma J. Philippi

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. All services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a celebration of life January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blue Springs United Methodist Church with Rachel Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Blue Springs Methodist Church. Sign Wilma's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
30
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
30
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Springs Cemetery
NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Blue Springs United Methodist Church
NE
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.