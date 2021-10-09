Wyman Black Kenagy, Jr.

Wyman Black Kenagy, Jr. of Mililani, HI passed on April 17, 2021. He was born October 12, 1935 to Wyman B. and Sylvia (Adams) Kenagy in Beatrice.

He is survived by his wife, Rotahi (Mo'o) Kenagy of Mililani, HI; son Adam (Zeina) Kenagy and granddaughters Christine, Andrea, and Maria Kenagy of Kihei, HI; brothers John W. (Jonell) Kenagy of Longview, WA and Bill (Trish) Kenagy of Elkhorn; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice.