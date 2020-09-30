Pamela Sue Nunberg

Pamela Sue Nunberg was born April 8, 1954, to Dess and Shirley Dabbs at St. Helena, California.

Her family moved around from California to Montana a few times. Most of her childhood was growing up in Middletown, California and riding horses. In the Spring of 1971, Pam, and her family went on a trail ride from Middletown, California to Montana. They made it as far as the middle of Oregon and had to come back, because Pam's grandma died.

They moved back to Montana in 1972, when I, Jim, met her and we fell in love, and married in Baker, Montana. We moved back to Wibaux, where I went to work for a rancher for a few months. We then moved to Glendive where I worked in the oil field. In the fall 1983, we moved to Williston, North Dakota until I retired in 2007, moving to Billings, Montana for a different truck driving jobs.

Pam was surrounded by her family and fought a courageous battle with cancer. Pam joins her older brother Dan, older sister Cheryl, Mother Shirley, and father Russell.

She is survived by her brother Gary Dabbs and her sisters Millie, Jackie, her brother Mike Nellermoe, her husband Jim, and her three boys: Cody, Clayton, and Mike.

Spring time was her favorite time of the year, she used to say, the trees and the grass is smiling, when the trees leafed out and the grass turned green.

A Rosary will be held at 7 PM Wednesday, Sept. 30 and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 both at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.