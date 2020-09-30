Dale Osness

Dale Osness, age 82, of Pompey's Pillar died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born June 1, 1938 at Hysham, MT, the son of Mert and Doris (Holmes) Osness.

Dale was a graduate of Huntley Project High School. He worked the family ranch on Fly Creek his entire life.

He married Christy Thormahlen Feb. 16, 1972 in Billings.

Dale is survived by his wife, Christy; two sons, Brian (Shannon) of Pompey's Pillar and Eric (Myra) of Pittsford, NY; four grandchildren, Vivian, Ethan, Vance, and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

A graveside service will be 10 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine.

Smith Downtown Chapel is in charge of arrangements.