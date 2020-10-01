Colleen Marie Wiechman

On Friday Sept. 24, Colleen Marie Wiechman passed away suddenly at the age of 51. Colleen was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 12, 1969 to Don and Joan Day. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa before moving to Billings, Montana in 1987 to play basketball at EMC. She married Neal Wiechman in 1990 and they had two sons, Konner and Kolten Wiechman. Colleen was preceded in death by her mother Joan Day and the father of her sons, Neal Wiechman.

She is survived by her husband Todd Sherman, children Konner (Shailyn), Kolten, father Don Day, siblings Kristen Day, Kevin Day (Mollie), Kelly Morrow (Josh), several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and her beloved cat Cheeto.

Colleen loved sports, she enjoyed playing basketball and softball in her early years (Pee Wee #34). Her true passion was watching her boys play sports throughout their childhood and teenage years. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening. Colleen's proudest moments include Konner's college graduation and Kolten beginning a career in the Navy. Some of her favorite memories include family vacations in Gulf Shores, enjoying the beach. She will be truly missed by all who were lucky to have known her.

Memorial Service will be at Heights Family Funeral Home. The address and date are 733 West Wicks Lane Billings, MT 59105, Saturday Oct. 3, at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her son Konner Wiechman's name and can be sent to 3099 Photon Court Loveland, CO 80537.