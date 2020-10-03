Genevieve (Bukoskey) Trotman

Genevieve (Bukoskey) Trotman, born Sept. 22, 1934, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Ryegate, MT. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roger Trotman. They had four children: Maureen (Pat) Logan of Lewistown, MT, Rory (Kim) Trotman of Huntington Beach, CA, Charlene (Pete) Grass of Billings, MT and Denise (Dan) McGough of Billings, MT. She enjoyed her visits with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. After retiring from Eastern MT College, she enjoyed playing Pinochle and bingo with friends. Gen had a special place in her heart for her many dogs throughout the years.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Any memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association: Montana, St. Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choice.